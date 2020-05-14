Good demand in Germany, Italy as Ceconomy stores reopen

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Ceconomy has seen a promising catch up of demand, particularly in Germany and Italy, as it has reopened stores that were closed in March due to the coronavirus crisis, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics chain said on Thursday.

The average amount each person is buying is rising, although shopper traffic in stores is not yet back to normal levels seen before the crisis, MediaMarktSaturn Chief Executive Ferran Reverter told analysts.

“We are catching up the sales step by step,” he said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal)