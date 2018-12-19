UPDATE 1-Electronics retailer Ceconomy gives downbeat forecast for 2018/19

* EBIT seen down slightly in 2018/19; sales seen slightly up

* No dividend for 2017/18

* Company plans to streamline supply chain, purchasing (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said it expects profits to fall again in the 2018/19 financial year as it tries to streamline its operations and find new top management in a challenging retail environment.

Ceconomy, which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores in countries across Europe, expects operating profit to decline slightly in 2018/19, while sales adjusted for currency and portfolio changes should rise slightly.

The outlook does not include potential expenses from the reorganisation of the company, nor the costs resulting from changes in top management.

Ceconomy, which had already reported that sales in its fiscal fourth quarter were hit by unseasonably warm weather, said net profit in the period fell 28 percent to 84 million euros ($96 million).

The company said it would not pay a dividend for the past financial year and said it expects the retail and consumer electronics environment to remain challenging.

Ceconomy said on Tuesday it has appointed Bernhard Duettmann, currently a member of the supervisory board, as interim finance chief to replace Mark Frese, while its search for a permanent CFO and CEO was ongoing.

Ceconomy, which has seen its business stagnate as sales of consumer electronics have shifted online, said in October that CEO Pieter Haas was leaving after a profit warning.

Ceconomy said it planned to accelerate a strategy to offer more services and better integrate its online and store activities, and expects to cut costs to free up funds to invest in technology and logistics.

It also plans to streamline and centralise the organisation, particularly in supply chain management and purchasing. ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Tassilo Hummel, Amrutha Gayathri)