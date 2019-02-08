UPDATE 1-Germany's Ceconomy maintains profit outlook as Q1 sales top estimates

* Q1 sales rise 1.7 pct to 6.9 bln euros, ahead of poll

* Q1 EBITDA hit by 34 mln in management restructuring costs

* Online sales up 28 pct to break 1 bln euro mark

* Confirms guidance for fiscal year 2018/19 (Adds details)

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, on Friday maintained profit guidance for the fiscal year after posting better-than-expected first-quarter sales, buoyed by Black Friday discount days and upbeat online sales.

Faced with fierce competition from e-commerce players such as Amazon.com, Ceconomy - which runs more than 1,000 Media Markt and Saturn stores across Europe - has been trying to better integrate its stores and online range.

The company’s first-quarter sales rose 1.7 percent to 6.88 billion euros ($7.82 billion), topping the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll, driven by its online business that surpassed the 1 billion euros mark for the first time.

“Our sales stabilised in the first quarter and we won market share,” said Bernhard Duettmann, a member of the supervisory board, who has been acting as interim finance chief since Jan. 1.

However, he warned that the group’s reorganisation after a challenging 2017/2018 would dent its overall earnings performance this year.

Ceconomy appointed a top management team at the end of January, after its previous chief executive officer quit in October following a string of profit warnings, and its chief financial officer left at the end of December.

Joern Werner will take over as CEO in March, while Karin Sonnenmoser will become the CFO.

Costs related to management changes dragged profit lower in the quarter by 34 million euros. As a result, earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 5.5 percent to 291 million euros, below the average forecast for 295 million euros.

Ceconomy said in December it expects operating profit to decline slightly in 2018/19, while sales adjusted for currency and portfolio changes should rise slightly.

It said the company would not pay a dividend for 2017-18. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)