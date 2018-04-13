Media Saturn in talks with peers over its Russian business - sources

MOSCOW/DUESSELDORF, April 13 (Reuters) - Consumer electronics group Media Saturn, owned by Germany’s Ceconomy , is considering options for its Russian operations amid tough competition in the country, people close to the matter said.

The company is in talks with Russia’s top two electrical goods and home appliances retailers — M.Video and Eldorado — which are preparing to merge, the people said.

No decisions have been made and the deliberations may end without any result, they added.

Ceconomy was not available for comment, while M.Video declined to comment.