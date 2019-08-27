Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Investors eye Romanian government, Hungarian central bank

    WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
remained under pressure on Tuesday as worries about global
growth weighed on emerging-market assets, with the Romanian leu
 slipping around 0.2% after the country's ruling
coalition collapsed.
    Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint was near recent
lows before the National Bank of Hungary announced its rate
decision at 1200 GMT. The bank was expected to leave its base
rate unchanged at 0.9%.
    Romania's ruling Social Democrats lost their small
parliamentary majority on Monday after a junior ally quit
government over policy, leaving them vulnerable to a confidence
vote.
    "There's bit of uncertainty related to the government's fate
and the market now responds to that," said a dealer with a
foreign bank in Bucharest.
    The leu, bouncing around its lowest level this month, was
the worst-performing currency in the region, down 0.21% against
the euro at 0755 GMT to be bid at 4.7355. The Polish zloty
 was bid at 4.3676 against the euro, down 0.13% from
Monday's close. The Czech crown was little changed at
25.784. The forint remained on soft ground.
    "The forint moves on a weakening path, with the currency
opening at 329.1 (per euro) this morning," Erste Investment
analysts said in a note. 
    "This is a smaller technical level, however, the 330 mark
could be much more important from a psychological aspect. If
that were to fall, one could start worrying that the currency
could suddenly head north (weaker)."
    Polish bond yields fell for a second day in a row, after
reports the government plans to move its budget out of deficit
in 2020 for the first time in 30 years on Tuesday.
    At 0859 GMT, the Polish 10-year yield was down 4
basis points at 1.898%.
    "In Poland, there was also a noticeable narrowing of asset
swap spreads, which in turn could be associated with the work
being started on next year's budget," PKO Bank Polski analysts
said in a note, "The lack of a deficit means much lower than
expected Treasury securities issues on the primary market."
    Czech 10-year yields were little changed at
1.088%
    Stocks traded lower, with Warsaw's WIG 20 down
0.31% and Prague's PX index down 0.38% at 0936 GMT.
    Stock markets have been hit by concerns about global trade
and a slowdown in major economies.
      
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              1131 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech                  25.7850   25.7870    +0.01%    -0.30%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               328.9000  329.0500    +0.05%    -2.38%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.3610    4.3590    -0.05%    -1.64%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.7340    4.7288    -0.11%    -1.69%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.3950    7.3945    -0.01%    +0.20%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.7700  117.8050    +0.03%    +0.45%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2019
 Prague                 1035.30  1039.350    -0.39%    +4.94%
                                        0            
 Budapest              39481.66  39661.47    -0.45%    +0.88%
 Warsaw                 2091.67   2098.41    -0.32%    -8.12%
 Bucharest              9088.54   9044.48    +0.49%   +23.09%
 Ljubljana               857.67    857.88    -0.02%    +6.64%
 Zagreb                 1880.31   1873.74    +0.35%    +7.52%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    748.63    747.28    +0.18%    -1.71%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   574.04    574.66    -0.11%    -3.44%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.0730   -0.0030   +196bps     -1bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    0.8740    0.0300   +178bps     +3bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.0310   -0.0560   +171bps     -5bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.5430   -0.0180   +243bps     -3bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.6590   -0.0440   +257bps     -4bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    1.8940   -0.0440   +257bps     -4bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.09      1.89      1.72      2.14
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.30      0.39      0.34      0.26
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.70      1.66      1.62      1.72
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Radu-Sorin Marinas in
Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest;
editing by Larry King)
