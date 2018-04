HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - China Development Bank (CDB) held a creditors meeting on Monday to discuss the mounting debts of CEFC China Energy, the one-time acquisitive oil trader, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CDB told participants at the meeting, comprising CEFC’s lenders and major bondholders, to examine their exposure to the group, the people said. (Reporting by Xiaowen Bi in Hong Kong; writing by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)