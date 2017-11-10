China CEFC, Rosneft plan petchem complex in Hainan -media

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Private conglomerate CEFC China Energy agreed on Friday with Russia’s Rosneft to build a petrochemical complex in South China using liquefied petroleum gas and condensate to make petrochemicals, according to a Chinese media report.

The complex will be built in Yangpu, a port in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan, China Business Network reported, citing a CEFC executive.

The report did not provide any financial details of the deal or specify if this is a binding agreement.

A CEFC spokesman could not immediately confirm or comment.