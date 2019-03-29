Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 29, 2019 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Proxy advisor ISS backs Bristol takeover of Celgene

1 Min Read

(Corrects misspelled word in 2nd paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday recommended shareholders of drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shareholders vote in favor of its proposed $74 billion takeover of rival Celgene Corp.

“The proposed transaction has sound strategic rationale and the valuation appears reasonable,” ISS said in its report.

Bristol-Myers’ second largest shareholder, Wellington Management, and activist investor Starboard Value LP have opposed the deal, calling it “poorly conceived and ill-advised.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst, writing by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below