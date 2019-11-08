U.S. FDA approves Celgene's rare blood disorder drug

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Celgene Corp’s treatment for a rare blood disorder.

The drug, Reblozyl, is meant to treat anemia in patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions.

Beta thalassemia is an inherited disorder that reduces the production of hemoglobin in blood, which can lead to lack of oxygen in many parts of the body and anemia, the FDA said.

Celgene is in the process of being bought by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, under a deal announced earlier this year. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)