NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure Bristol-Myers Squibb debt hit its highest point since 2010 on Thursday, following the announcement that the U.S. pharmaceutical company would acquire rival Celgene Corp in a deal worth $74 billion.

The credit default swap associated with Bristol-Myers bonds was priced at 59.43, the highest since May 2010. Long-dated Bristol-Myers bonds were falling while Celgene’s debt rallied.