Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shareholder Wellington Management said on Wednesday that it had informed the drugmaker’s board that it did not support its acquisition of Celgene Corp.

Wellington Management exercises investment discretion for clients with respect to about 8 percent of Bristol-Myers and was the largest institutional holder of the company’s common stock as of Feb. 25. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)