Bristol-Myers says shareholders vote to approve Celgene takeover

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc’s shareholders voted to approve the drugmaker’s $74 billion takeover of biotech Celgene Corp on Friday despite a campaign by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP to scuttle the deal.

The company said investors holding around 75 percent of its shares had voted in favor of the deal in a preliminary count.

The company also said during a shareholders meeting that it does not expect changes to the company’s dividend policy after the acquisition. (Reporting by Michael Erman, writing by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)