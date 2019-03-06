Celgene buy best path forward, Bristol-Myers says

March 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb’s planned $74 billion takeover of Celgene Corp is the best path forward for value creation, the company said in an investor presentation on Wednesday.

The statement is consistent with the company’s recent messages urging shareholders to support the deal even as top investors, including activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP and Wellington Management, oppose it.

Bristol-Myers shareholders will get to vote on the Celgene acquisition on April 12. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)