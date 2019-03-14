U.S. patent court rejects Alvogen's challenge for Celgene's Revlimid

March 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. administrative court on Thursday rejected a filing by Alvogen Pine Brook Llc for a review challenging patents on Celgene Corp’s blockbuster myeloma drug Revlimid.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a court run by the U.S. patent office, said it was denying Alvogen’s petition for an inter-partes review on the patents of the drug.

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in January said it would buy Celgene Corporation for about $74 billion, to expand its pipeline of cancer drugs.

Revlimid, Celgene’s cancer drug that brought in sales of $2.55 billion in the fourth quarter, faces loss of exclusivity beginning 2022 in the United States.