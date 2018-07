July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Celgene Corp reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net income fell to $1.05 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.10 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s weighted average diluted shares dropped to 732.6 million in the quarter from 811.7 million a year ago.