JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South African telecoms company Telkom SA said on Friday the board of its larger but troubled rival Cell C had rejected its takeover bid.

“The Telkom Board continues to believe the offer is a compelling proposition that would have created significant value for all stakeholders including Telkom’s shareholders,” the statement said. Cell C is majority owned by Blue Label Telecoms. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)