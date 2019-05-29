Israel fund to up to buy 30 pct of Cellebrite from Sun -report

JERUSALEM, May 29 (Reuters) - The Israel Growth Partners (IGP) fund signed a deal to buy 25- 30 percent of Cellebrite, an Israeli maker of mobile forensics technologies, from Japan’s Sun Corp, according to a report published on Wednesday.

IGP will pay $150 million for the stake in Cellebrite at a company valuation of $600 million, the Calcalist financial daily said.

IGP declined to comment, while Cellebrite, which specializes in forensics and extraction of data from mobile devices, was not immediately available for comment.

Calcalist said IGP received an option to buy the remaining shares from Sun and that the deal is expected to close in the next three weeks.

In December, Calcalist reported that Sun was in talks to sell as much as 50 percent of its Cellebrite holdings. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)