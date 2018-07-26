Former Telecom Italia CEO to become chairman of Spain's Cellnex - sources

MILAN/MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Former Telecom Italia chief Marco Patuano is set to be named chairman of Spanish masts group Cellnex, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The appointment, which will be announced shortly, comes after the acquisition of a 29.9 percent stake in Cellnex by Edizione, the holding company of the Benetton family.

Patuano is Edizione’s chief executive officer. (Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan and Julien Toyer in Madrid; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)