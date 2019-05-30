CEO of Spain's Cellnex sees more deals coming to fruition in 2019-2020

MADRID, May 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest phone towers group, Spain’s Cellnex, expects more deals to take shape in 2019-2020 after a recent $3-billion splurge on assets owned by French tycoon Xavier Niel, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“Now is the moment, 2019-2020,” Tobias Martinez told Reuters in an interview. “I see results materialising, because we worked in 2018, you just couldn’t see it ... We expect to keep doing M&A deals.”

Cellnex wants to do more business in Britain, where it has already expressed interest in masts company CTIL, regardless of the results of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, Martinez said. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Isla Binnie; Editing by Paul Day)