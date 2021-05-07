UPDATE 2-Spain's fast-expanding Cellnex posts jumps in core profit, revenue

(Adds quotes, detail on investment)

BARCELONA, May 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex said on Friday acquisitions had helped boost first-quarter core earnings and revenue by more than 40% but would curb net profit in the short term as it eyes more deals.

The company also maintained its 2021 guidance, which calls for core earnings to increase by more than 50% and to triple by 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe’s largest mobile phone tower operator rose 47% to 381 million euros on revenue up 41% to 506 million, slightly exceeding Refinitiv Eikon estimates.

“These are very good results because we maintain the growth trajectory of the past quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Jose Manuel Aisa told Reuters.

It reported a net loss of 43 million euros ($52 million) versus a loss of 30 million a year earlier.

Aisa said Cellnex would post a net profit once it invests at a lower pace but noted that would not likely happen in the short run.

“The results will obviously flip once the company, with development and time, grows organically.”

After closing a 7 billion euro capital hike in April, Cellnex plans to spend up to 9 billion euros on acquisitions over the next 18 months.

Aisa said any deals would happen later in the year and take place in Europe, prioritising the countries where it is already present and seeks greater diversification.

But he added the company would still look for opportunities in other European countries and beyond.

Cellnex said it had approved the payment of a dividend of 0.0174 euros per share, effective on June 17. Its shares are up more than 2% year to date.

Since its listing in 2015, the Barcelona-based company, which has a market capitalisation of around 32 billion euros, has invested heavily buying up assets, assembling a portfolio of around 68,000 masts, which will reach a total of 110,000 in 12 European countries once its recent operations are finalised.

Its net financial debt rose 35% from end-2020 to 8.8 billion euro in the first quarter, reflecting its acquisitions.