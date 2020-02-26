Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2020 / 7:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cellnex reports smaller net loss in 2019, core earnings reach target

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cellnex, Europe’s largest mobile phone towers operator, reported Wednesday its net loss narrowed in 2019 from the year before and added its core earnings were in-line with its target.

The company said it lost 9 million euros ($9.78 million) in 2019 compared to 15 million euros the year before.

The cell-tower operator said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 16% in 2019 to 686 million euros. The company had said in November it expected 2019 Ebitda would be between 680 million and 685 million.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting by Joan Faus, Edited by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below