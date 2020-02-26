UPDATE 1-Cellnex sees profitability rising in 2020, signs deal with France's Bouygues

(Adds new earnings details, deal with Bouygues Telecom)

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex said on Wednesday it expected its profitability to increase significantly in 2020 after reaching its target in 2019 thanks to an aggressive acquisition strategy and a new partnership with French mobile operator Bouygues.

Cellnex now sees its overall earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow almost 60% this year to more than 1 billion euros, up from 686 million euros in 2019.

The company had expected its EBITDA would end 2019 at between 680 million and 685 million euros, compared with a previous target of 655 million euros.

Cellnex said its net loss narrowed to 9 million euros in 2019 down from 15 million euros the year before.

The company has snapped up tens of thousands of phone tower sites in Europe in the last three years and is now seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the telecoms infrastructure market as it controls more than 50,000 sites in eight European countries.

Since its public listing in 2015, Cellnex has rapidly expanded its portfolio, investing around 13 billion euros.

As part of its strategy, Cellnex announced on Wednesday a partnership with French mobile phone operator Bouygues to invest one billon euros until 2027 in a newly incorporated company.

The new company that will operate a fibre network in France, in which Cellnex will control all its economic rights and have a 51% stake and Bouygues 49%, would generate 80 million euros of EBITDA), Cellnex said.