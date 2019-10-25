Cellspin fights Garmin’s bid to send patent dispute to SCOTUS

Garmin USA and 10 other companies have sounded a false alarm in their petition for Supreme Court review of an appellate decision that revived patent-infringement litigation against them, Cellspin Soft argued in a brief to the high court on Wednesday.

The patents cover the use of Bluetooth technology to upload data and images to the web from a standalone device, such as a fitness tracker or camera. A federal judge in Oakland last year granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuits, finding that Cellspin’s technology was not inventive enough to be eligible for a patent.

