Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said here on Wednesday it had approved Celltrion Inc's Truxima, the first biosimilar version of Roche Holding AG's cancer drug Rituxan. Celltrion entered into a partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2016 to commercialize the drug in United States and Canada. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)