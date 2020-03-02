Financials
March 2, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Cembra Money Bank announces Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1

Jon Penner, IFR News

1 Min Read

    By Jon Penner
    LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - Cembra Cembra Money Bank has
announced its latest Swiss auto ABS, Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1
GmbH. 
    4yr revolver, 0.1% step after revolving period for Cl-A. LFM
March 2030. 
 CL  SIZE(MM)  RATINGS(MDY/F)   CE(%)   WAL(yr)  EFM
 A   CHF       [Aaa(sf)/AAAsf]                            
    Collateral highlights: The notes will be secured by a
portfolio of Swiss auto leases extended to private and
commercial customers. Aggregate portfolio balance of provisional
pool: CHF 470,044,257; Number of lease contracts: 22,363;
Average balance per lease contract: CHF 21,019; Vehicle Type:
36.2% new / 63.8% used; Client Type: 90.7% private / 9.3%
commercial; weighted average remaining term: 44 months.
    SIX lisitn, 5k denoms, 
    Leads Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank.
    

 (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)
