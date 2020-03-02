Cembra Money Bank announces Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1

By Jon Penner LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - Cembra Cembra Money Bank has announced its latest Swiss auto ABS, Swiss Auto Lease 2020-1 GmbH. 4yr revolver, 0.1% step after revolving period for Cl-A. LFM March 2030. CL SIZE(MM) RATINGS(MDY/F) CE(%) WAL(yr) EFM A CHF [Aaa(sf)/AAAsf] Collateral highlights: The notes will be secured by a portfolio of Swiss auto leases extended to private and commercial customers. Aggregate portfolio balance of provisional pool: CHF 470,044,257; Number of lease contracts: 22,363; Average balance per lease contract: CHF 21,019; Vehicle Type: 36.2% new / 63.8% used; Client Type: 90.7% private / 9.3% commercial; weighted average remaining term: 44 months. SIX lisitn, 5k denoms, Leads Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)