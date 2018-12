ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global demand for cement is seen growing by 1.5 percent next year, the World Cement Association said on Wednesday, as economic risks and trade tensions weigh on the construction industry in many countries. The demand forecast is an improvement from the 0.5 percent dip in cement volumes seen in 2018, and 1 percent increase during 2017, the trade association said. (Reporting by John Revill)