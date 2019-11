MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that its corporate venture capital unit has struck a deal to enter the Chinese market by partnering with two local firms.

The company said it had signed an agreement to work with Glodon, a digital platform service provider, and Interdream Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Cemex said the partnership should allow it to build relationships with startups and other companies in China. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)