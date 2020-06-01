Mexico's Cemex flags concern over changes to power market

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Monday that its business may suffer if recent rule changes announced for Mexico’s electricity market end up limiting the generation of renewable energy and imposing new costs.

Cemex said it could not yet say how the changes would affect business, but that if they restrict power output, it could have an “adverse effect on our business, operations and contractual obligations in Mexico.” (Reporting by Raul Cortes, editing by Louise Heavens)