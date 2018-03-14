UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex faces another U.S. probe, shares drop

(New throughout, adds details from statement, background and updates stock price)

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) had asked it for information on its operations in Colombia and in other jurisdictions for a probe of the company, and its shares slid more than 2.3 percent in early trading.

Cemex said it had received information requirements from the DOJ. In December, the company said the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) asked it for information to determine whether it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in the construction of a new plant in Colombia.

The company said it would cooperate with both the DOJ and the SEC investigations.

In the statement, Cemex mentioned events in 2016 when the company dismissed two senior executives in its Latin America business because of $20 million of improper payments to a non-governmental third party.

Carlos Jacks, the chief executive of Cemex Latam Holdings resigned at the same time.

Cemex has said the two executives were fired after an internal probe found company protocols were breached in the acquisition of land, mining rights and benefits in the tax-free area where it is building a new cement plant in Maceo, northern Colombia.

Cemex on Wednesday said it could not predict how long the investigation would go on, exactly what it included or what could be the result. It said the possible sanctions could have an adverse, material impact on the company.

Shares in Cemex tumbled more 2.3 percent to 13.36 pesos. (Reporting by Christine Murray Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)