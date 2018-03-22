FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:23 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Mexico's Cemex says won't pursue capital increase as proposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Thursday it would not pursue a proposal for a 3.75 billion CPO capital increase after discussions with its shareholders.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which is trying to regain its investment grade credit rating, said it will cap its share issuance proposal to a maximum of 1 percent of outstanding shares.

Earlier in March, Cemex said that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating its operations in Colombia and in other jurisdictions. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

