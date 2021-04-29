Mexican cement producer Cemex quarterly profit jumps more than 15 times

April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a more than 15 fold jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher domestic and U.S. sales, its biggest markets.

Cemex's net income rose to $665 million in the quarter from $42 million a year earlier. (cmx.to/3vxQlnF)

The company’s net sales increased 9% to $3.41 billion. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)