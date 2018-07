MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex posted higher second-quarter profit on Thursday compared to the year-earlier quarter, and added that it would aim to cut costs and shed assets in the next 2.5 years.

The company said that net profit was $382 million in the three months to end-June, compared to $288 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Noe Torres; editing by Jason Neely)