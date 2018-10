Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex reported a 39.8 percent slump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower demand in its South and Central America and the Caribbean.

The company said net profit fell to $174 million in the three months ended September, compared with $289 million in the year-ago period.

Sales rose 8 percent to $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)