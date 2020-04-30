Basic Materials
April 30, 2020 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's Cemex profit up 8% on higher U.S. sales

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported an about 8% rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Cemex's net income rose to $42 million in the first quarter, from $39 million a year earlier, while total net sales increased 2% to $3.1 billion, the company said. (bit.ly/2ySFAEi)

Monterrey-based Cemex, which operates in more than 50 countries, said it was deferring capital expenditure and cutting a percentage of employees’ salaries or allowances for a period of three months to save costs amid the coronavirus crisis.

In April, the company said that it was targeting $200 million in cost-savings in 2020. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below