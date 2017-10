Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex on Thursday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand in Europe.

Cemex’s third-quarter profit rose to $289.2 million from $285.6 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.55 billion from $3.47 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)