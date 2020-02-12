Mexico's Cemex sees loss widen as sales slump in all markets except U.S.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Wednesday reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by declining sales in all its markets, except the United States.

The company’s net loss widened to $238 million in the fourth quarter, from $37 million a year earlier, while total net sales were flat at $3.3 billion.

The Monterrey-based company said it was also hurt by the Mexican peso’s fluctuation against the U.S. dollar.

In Mexico, Cemex’s home market, cement volumes fell 13%, a drop the company attributed to caution in the market at the start of the administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Performance during the year was affected by muted public and private investment in a government-transition year and by delays and suspensions of building permits in Mexico City,” the company said in a report accompanying its results. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Julia Love; editing by Louise Heavens)