July 26, 2018 / 11:14 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex beats expectations, plans asset sales and dividend payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more results detail and context)

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex posted better-than-expected results on Thursday, and said that it was aiming to sell up to $2 billion-worth of assets and return capital to shareholders, as the group tries to shore up investor confidence.

The company, which has long sought to regain the investment-grade credit rating it lost almost a decade ago, said that net profit was $382 million in the three months to the end of June, up from $288 million a year ago.

That exceeds analyst expectations of $235 million in a Reuters poll earlier this month.

On a like-for-like basis adjusting for exchange rate fluctuations, revenue was $3.8 billion, the company said.

In a statement to the Mexican stock exchange, Cemex added that it planned to sell between $1.5 billion and $2 billion-worth of assets and make $150 million of cost savings. It will also try to reduce total debt by $3.5 billion by the end of 2020.

The company said that it would return cash to shareholders through an annual cash dividend, starting with $150 million in 2019.

Monterrey-based Cemex abandoned a capital raising plan in March, and was also told that it was facing a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Noe Torres; editing by Jason Neely and Kirsten Donovan)

