UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex profit misses expectations

April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected profit, hurt by lower volumes in Mexico and the United States, its two most important markets.

Sales in Mexico fell 8 percent to $706 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 14 percent to $255 million during the first quarter ended March, the company said.

U.S. sales rose 3 percent to $878 million, but EBITDA fell 1 percent to $130 million.

Monterrey-based Cemex has been waging a campaign to cut costs and divest to regain its investment-grade rating.

In February, the company said it would sell some of its European facilities and businesses to German building company Schwenk for about $385 million.

Net profit rose to $39 million in the quarter, from $20 million a year earlier, while total net sales increased 1 percent to $3.2 billion.

