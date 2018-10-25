UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex profit slumps on foreign exchange, taxes

(Adds report details and background)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex reported a 40 percent slump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, missing analyst expectations, hurt by a lower financial gain, foreign exchange fluctuations and higher income tax.

Net profit fell to $174 million in the three months ended September, from $289 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected net profit of around $222 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Net sales grew 8 percent to $3.7 billion when adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and asset sales, beating expectations from the poll of analysts.

In the quarter, Cemex saw an exchange rate loss of $21 million due to volatility in the Mexican peso against the dollar. Taxes on profit were $85 million.

The company recently announced it was restructuring its unit in Spain and plans to close two of its seven plants there.

Cemex said in July that it would return cash to shareholders through an annual cash dividend, starting with $150 million in 2019. It also announced cost cuts and asset sales to help it meet investment grade metrics faster. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City; Editing by Bernadette Baum)