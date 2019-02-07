UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex reports 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

(Adds industry and company background)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher prices and volume.

Global demand for cement is seen rising 1.5 percent this year, mainly due to higher demand in China, which consumes more than half of the world’s cement.

The World Cement Association forecasts demand in China could grow by 0.5 percent in 2019 after two years of declines.

Monterrey-based Cemex, one of the world’s largest cement producers, said in July that it would return cash to shareholders through an annual cash dividend, starting with $150 million in 2019.

Cemex has been cutting costs and selling assets to help it meet investment grade metrics faster.

The company said total net sales rose to $3.5 billion in the quarter ended December, while net loss narrowed to $37 million from $105 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)