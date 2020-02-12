UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex sees loss widen as sales slump in all markets except U.S.

(Adds results from Colombian subsidiary Cemex Latam Holdings)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Wednesday reported a bigger quarterly loss, as sales fell in all its markets except the United States.

The company’s net loss widened to $238 million in the fourth quarter, from $37 million a year earlier, while total net sales were flat at $3.3 billion.

The Monterrey-based company said it was also hurt by the Mexican peso’s fluctuation against the U.S. dollar.

In Mexico, Cemex’s home market, cement volumes fell 13%, amid market caution at the start of the administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Performance during the year was affected by muted public and private investment in a government-transition year and by delays and suspensions of building permits in Mexico City,” the company said in a report accompanying its results.

Colombia-based subsidiary Cemex Latam Holdings said in a regulatory filing its net profit sank 93% to $4 million in 2019 compared with the year before, due to a fall in sales and the depreciation of the Colombian peso.

CLH said net sales were down 11% last year to $989 million, amid weak markets in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

During the fourth quarter, CLH recorded a net loss of $3 million, compared to a net profit of $9 million in the same period of 2018.

The company said it had refinanced debts which were set to come due this year, delaying significant loan payment deadlines until the end of 2022. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Julia Love in Mexico City and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Bernadette Baum)