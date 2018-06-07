Brazil's Cemig wins 431.5 megawatts in energy contracts

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state energy firm Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA won the right to produce 431.5 megawatts of wind and solar energy at a government auction on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The contract gives Cemig, as the company is widely known, the right to produce energy starting in 2022 for a period of 20 years. The government auctioned off a total of 1,240 megawatts of contracts.

While the financial terms of the contracts were not immediately available, Cemig executives had previously told Reuters that this auction was an important re-contracting opportunity for the firm, controlled by the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Some important Cemig energy contracts are set to expire soon after the government re-auctioned a series of energy blocks in 2017 that had been held by Cemig.