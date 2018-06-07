FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 7, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Cemig wins 431.5 megawatts in energy contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state energy firm Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA won the right to produce 431.5 megawatts of wind and solar energy at a government auction on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The contract gives Cemig, as the company is widely known, the right to produce energy starting in 2022 for a period of 20 years. The government auctioned off a total of 1,240 megawatts of contracts.

While the financial terms of the contracts were not immediately available, Cemig executives had previously told Reuters that this auction was an important re-contracting opportunity for the firm, controlled by the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Some important Cemig energy contracts are set to expire soon after the government re-auctioned a series of energy blocks in 2017 that had been held by Cemig.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.