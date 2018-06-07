FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 7, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Cemig purchases 1.2 gigawatts in energy contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Rewrites to reflect that Cemig itself organized the auction)

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state energy firm Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA has bought energy contracts from wind and solar parks set to be built in the near future with a total capacity of 1,240 megawatts, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contracts will go into effect starting in 2022 and last for a period of 20 years. Cemig, as the company is widely known, had organized an auction, in which private companies competed to provide energy to the state-run firm.

While the financial terms of the contracts were not immediately available, Cemig executives had previously told Reuters this auction was an important re-contracting opportunity for the company.

Some important Cemig energy contracts are set to expire soon after the federal government re-auctioned a series of energy blocks in 2017.

Cemig is controlled by the government of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.