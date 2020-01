Brazil's Cemig names Reynaldo Passanezi Filho as CEO - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power firm Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, said on Monday its board has named Reynaldo Passanezi Filho as chief executive officer.

Passanezi Filho will replace Cledorvino Belini, who has been acting as CEO since February 2019, as of January 13.

The move comes amid talks on a potential privatization of Cemig. Passanezi is a former CEO of transmission company CTEEP, owned by Colombia’s ISA. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Jan Harvey)