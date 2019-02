UPDATE 1-Brazilian power company Cemig names new CEO

(Recasts with Cemig naming new CEO)

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais, or Cemig, on Friday named Cledorvino Belini as its chief executive, replacing Bernardo Alvarenga, the company said in a securities filing.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Alvarenga would step down.

Cemig is controlled by Minas Gerais state, governed since January by a market-friendly party known as Novo, representing a political U-turn from its former leftist Workers Party administration.

Belini is a former Fiat SpA executive, having led the Italian car maker’s Latin American operations for 11 years, Cemig said.

Minas Gerais’ new governor, Romeu Zema, has given indications that he could privatize Cemig. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Christian Plumb)