Brazil's Taesa makes offer for Cemig's Centroeste

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Transmission company Taesa delivered a non-binding offer for 51 percent of Cia Centroeste de Minas Gerais SA, currently owned by Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais, the two companies said in securities filings on Wednesday.

Cemig, as Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais is commonly known, also said it will announce auction rules for the divestiture of certain assets of Cemig Telecom by the end of May.

In March, Reuters reported that Cemig intended to sell Cemig Telecom assets in an auction rather than privatize the company.