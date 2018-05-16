FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 1:06 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brazil's Taesa makes offer for Cemig's Centroeste

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Transmission company Taesa delivered a non-binding offer for 51 percent of Cia Centroeste de Minas Gerais SA, currently owned by Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais, the two companies said in securities filings on Wednesday.

Cemig, as Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais is commonly known, also said it will announce auction rules for the divestiture of certain assets of Cemig Telecom by the end of May.

In March, Reuters reported that Cemig intended to sell Cemig Telecom assets in an auction rather than privatize the company.

Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

