FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 30, 2018 / 8:23 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Cemig considering strategic partnership in Light deal -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run electricity utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) is considering a strategic partnership as part of its plan of divesting its stake in Light SA, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

“We continue to pursue selling this year if not (all) the shares at least part of that, bringing on board maybe a strategic partner,” said Mauricio Fernandes before ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“We continue to consider M&A but we are open to new possibilities,” he said.

Cemig is looking to sell its stake in Light to raise cash and cut debt. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.