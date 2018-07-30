Brazil's Cemig considering strategic partnership in Light deal -CFO

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run electricity utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) is considering a strategic partnership as part of its plan of divesting its stake in Light SA, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

“We continue to pursue selling this year if not (all) the shares at least part of that, bringing on board maybe a strategic partner,” said Mauricio Fernandes before ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“We continue to consider M&A but we are open to new possibilities,” he said.

Cemig is looking to sell its stake in Light to raise cash and cut debt. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)