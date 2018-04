SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA has decided to postpone the sale of its stake in the Belo Monte hydropower plant until 2019, according to a presentation released on Tuesday.

Controlled by the state of Minas Gerais, Cemig, as the company is known, also said it has resumed talks with a potential buyer of its stake in the Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)