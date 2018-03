RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run electricity utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais presented a binding proposal to Renova Energia to acquire 100 pct of the renewable energies firm’s stake in Chipley SP Participacoes, Renova Energia said on Wednesday.

Instead of the stake in Chipley, Cemig could acquire Chipley’s 51 percent stake in Brasil PCH S.A., the securities filing said.

Cemig is the controlling shareholder in Renova. (Reporting by Raquel Stenzel)