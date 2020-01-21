Central banks announce cooperation on digital currencies

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Major central banks are cooperating to look at potential cases for issuing their own digital currencies, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The central banks of Britain, the euro zone, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland will share experiences in a new group headed by former European Central Bank official Benoit Coeure and assisted by the Bank of International Settlements, they said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Francesco Canepa Editing by William Schomberg)